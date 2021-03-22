Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research firms have commented on AXLA. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, November 26th.

Get Axcella Health alerts:

NASDAQ AXLA opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.66, a current ratio of 22.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.28 million, a PE ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Manu Chakravarthy sold 18,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $101,596.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Axcella Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 18,079 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Axcella Health by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Axcella Health by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, researches and develops endogenous metabolic modulators (EMMs) for the treatment of complex diseases and improving health in the United States. It offers AXA1665 for use in treating overt hepatic encephalopathy; AXA1125 and AXA1957 to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; AXA2678 for use in treating muscle atrophy; and AXA4010 to target multiple biological pathways to support normal structures and functions of the blood.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Axcella Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcella Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.