The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Buys Shares of 2,200,000 Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LUXAU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,173,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $5,259,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $13,800,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LUXAU opened at $10.83 on Monday. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.33.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

