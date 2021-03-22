The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 180 Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 205,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.86% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSGE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 322.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,699 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 314.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 28,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MSGE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

In other news, SVP Philip Gerard D’ambrosio sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $77,607.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 21.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSGE opened at $101.72 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1 year low of $58.67 and a 1 year high of $172.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The firm had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

