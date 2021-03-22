iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,829,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iClick Interactive Asia Group were worth $24,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group during the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.88% of the company’s stock.

Get iClick Interactive Asia Group alerts:

Shares of ICLK stock opened at $13.50 on Monday. iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $19.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 0.73.

ICLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on iClick Interactive Asia Group from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on iClick Interactive Asia Group in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK).

Receive News & Ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iClick Interactive Asia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.