Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Holdings Increased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 261,879 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,669 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.8% of Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $852,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 85,672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $269,758,000 after purchasing an additional 9,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total value of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock worth $5,445,546 in the last quarter. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,150.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,924.51.

AMZN opened at $3,074.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,182.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,182.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,812.00 and a one year high of $3,552.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a P/E ratio of 90.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.