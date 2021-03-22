Montag A & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 145 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,323 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 5,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,132.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 56,307 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,538,000 after buying an additional 51,739 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $390.81.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $378.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $180.12 and a 12-month high of $385.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $361.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $334.50.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

