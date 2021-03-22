Credit Suisse AG Has $13.93 Million Holdings in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 319,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 104,132 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of WestRock worth $13,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $35,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,336,843.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

WRK stock opened at $51.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day moving average of $41.83. WestRock has a 12-month low of $23.22 and a 12-month high of $54.00.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 4.37%. WestRock’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.10%.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WestRock from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.33.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

