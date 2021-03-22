Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 44.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 456,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366,919 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Arconic were worth $13,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Arconic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Arconic by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 210,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 37,437 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Arconic by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 24,873 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Arconic by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 226,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arconic by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arconic news, Director Frederick A. Henderson acquired 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,296.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Melissa M. Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $68,550.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

NYSE ARNC opened at $27.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.74. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ARNC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their target price on Arconic from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

