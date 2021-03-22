Montag A & Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 335 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,588 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James D. Plummer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,730,719.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total transaction of $7,354,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 344,910 shares of company stock worth $46,784,463 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $141.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $125.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.16 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.05 and its 200 day moving average is $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

