Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Position in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,124 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $14,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,121,000 after buying an additional 206,539 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,769,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,455,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1,333.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,877 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,402,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 88.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,035,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,042,000 after purchasing an additional 485,949 shares in the last quarter. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAC opened at $242.03 on Monday. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $266.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $243.28 and its 200 day moving average is $171.27.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $6.11. The company had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.45 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IAC shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $163.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $237.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

