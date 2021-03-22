Credit Suisse AG Buys 121,907 Shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 935,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,907 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.95% of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust worth $16,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PMT. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 345.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $28,236.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.44.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.53 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,953.00 and a beta of 1.18. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $19.96.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. On average, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

