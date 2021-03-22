Vontobel Holding Ltd. Invests $530,000 in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,084,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,578,017,000 after acquiring an additional 478,782 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 281,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,880,000 after purchasing an additional 234,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 746,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $135,062,000 after purchasing an additional 233,164 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 158.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 303,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 185,676 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 699,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $230.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.63 and a 1 year high of $235.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.76, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.39.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 15.66%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

