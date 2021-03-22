Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 62.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $72.30 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average is $73.99. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $62.03 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.775 dividend. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.