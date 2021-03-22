Credit Suisse AG Has $15.53 Million Holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,971,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 356,787 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.07% of Nokia worth $15,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Nokia by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 157,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nokia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,393,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Nokia by 1,208.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 136,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 125,791 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Nokia by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 68,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 40,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 29,332 shares during the period. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nokia alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, February 5th. DNB Markets cut Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nokia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.98.

NYSE NOK opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75. Nokia Co. has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $9.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. Nokia had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 3.31%. Research analysts expect that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.