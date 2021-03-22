Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 509.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 428,736 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,334 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $15,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,781 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,159,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 15,528 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 38.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. STMicroelectronics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.75.

NYSE:STM opened at $37.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13. STMicroelectronics has a 52 week low of $16.34 and a 52 week high of $43.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

