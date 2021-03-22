Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,389 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,705 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $1,501,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,236,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,442 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,062 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

WYNN stock opened at $135.48 on Monday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $46.21 and a 12-month high of $143.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.96 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.53.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.56.

In other Wynn Resorts news, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total value of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock valued at $848,627. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

