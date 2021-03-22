Cibc World Markets Corp Boosts Stock Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,402 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,762,000 after buying an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,290,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,895,000 after purchasing an additional 127,523 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,040,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,526,000 after purchasing an additional 792,778 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,987,000 after purchasing an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,787,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,765,000 after purchasing an additional 25,242 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

ABC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.10.

ABC opened at $115.92 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of -6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $117.12.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.28%.

In related news, Director Henry Wadsworth Mcgee III sold 5,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $609,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,249.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 33,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $3,797,988.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,426,962.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,059 shares of company stock valued at $6,147,051. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

