Cibc World Markets Corp Buys 8,307 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,914 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $2,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,666,000 after acquiring an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 205.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 242,561 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,537,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $16,103,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,749,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,655,000 after purchasing an additional 266,884 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $56.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $60.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $723.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

In related news, Chairman Harris H. Simmons sold 60,518 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,966,592.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,354,249.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Morris sold 8,258 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $468,063.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,303.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 169,349 shares of company stock valued at $8,242,881. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.