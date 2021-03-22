Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,592 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UHS. Boston Partners increased its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,351,368 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $144,624,000 after acquiring an additional 202,325 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal Health Services by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $123,073,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Universal Health Services by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,996,000 after acquiring an additional 141,785 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Universal Health Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,121,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $154,237,000 after acquiring an additional 122,013 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Universal Health Services by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 227,011 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,214,000 after acquiring an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $138.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.03 and a 12 month high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. Analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

