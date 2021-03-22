Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.56 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 1.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,175,684 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,879,000 after buying an additional 42,131 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,399,796 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $245,888,000 after purchasing an additional 316,694 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,103,313 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $194,117,000 after purchasing an additional 218,555 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 31.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 748,778 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $91,927,000 after purchasing an additional 180,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $126,036,000 after purchasing an additional 109,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities upped their target price on F5 Networks from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on F5 Networks from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.11.

F5 Networks stock opened at $200.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.34. The stock has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.68 and a 12-month high of $213.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

In other F5 Networks news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $126,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,664,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.57, for a total value of $250,341.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,033,330.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,467 shares of company stock worth $3,467,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application services enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

