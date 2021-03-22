Analysts Expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to post earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Mastercard’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.84. Mastercard reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $10.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $11.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mastercard.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS.

MA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $364.53.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.03, for a total value of $19,447,675.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,039,041 shares in the company, valued at $36,736,515,111.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532 over the last ninety days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $356.51 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $350.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $338.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $354.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $199.99 and a 12-month high of $389.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

