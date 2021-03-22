Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bally’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.20. Bally’s posted earnings per share of ($0.07) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 271.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Bally’s will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $3.33. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bally’s.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $118.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.43 million. Bally’s had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

BALY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bally’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Bally’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered Bally’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upped their target price on Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $241,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 77,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,749,139.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,815,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $377,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,886,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bally’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,542,000.

BALY opened at $68.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.77 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00. Bally’s has a 12 month low of $7.23 and a 12 month high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.85.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

