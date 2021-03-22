Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Analysts expect Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) to post $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ligand Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $6.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.75 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LGND. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $159.95 on Monday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $7,280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGND. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,088,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 146,970 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $202,982,000 after buying an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $13,396,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.