Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases Shares of 11,815 Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,815 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Atlassian by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Atlassian by 90.9% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee increased its holdings in Atlassian by 330.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.94.

TEAM stock opened at $219.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 155.95 and a beta of 0.99. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $120.91 and a 12 month high of $262.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.09.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $501.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 25.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

