Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $2.64 Million in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,763 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,640,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $649,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $92,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 76,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUMN opened at $13.98 on Monday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.16 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 75.76%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Lumen Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

