Insider Selling: German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Sells $490,728.96 in Stock

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total transaction of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GABC opened at $47.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.40 million. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.74%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 526.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 246.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Featured Story: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.