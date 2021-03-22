Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Yum China during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $60.55 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.34. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $64.64. The firm has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

