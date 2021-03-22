Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 476.8% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 101,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,357,000 after buying an additional 83,593 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSNC opened at $69.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.30. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $74.00. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Northern Trust Capital Markets began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist began coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

