Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €76.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €76.00 ($89.41) target price by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Baader Bank set a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($90.59) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €61.31 ($72.13).

Shares of 1COV opened at €55.42 ($65.20) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.36. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of €59.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of €50.00. Covestro has a 12-month low of €23.80 ($28.00) and a 12-month high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as an insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

