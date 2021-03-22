Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Given a €47.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.44% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Vossloh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on Vossloh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €46.00 ($54.12).

VOS opened at €41.80 ($49.18) on Monday. Vossloh has a 1-year low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 1-year high of €45.80 ($53.88). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of €42.99 and a 200-day moving average of €38.70.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

