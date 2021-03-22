M&T Bank Corp Purchases 1,549 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new stake in EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $112.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.59. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $48.56 and a one year high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

