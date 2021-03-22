Prospera Financial Services Inc Takes Position in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.11% of Tiptree as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,479,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 86,864 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tiptree by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,579,000 after buying an additional 10,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiptree by 376.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 207,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 164,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tiptree by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tiptree by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. now owns 59,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 33.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIPT stock opened at $8.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.20. Tiptree Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 19th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

In related news, Director Paul M. Friedman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $155,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,291 shares in the company, valued at $594,306.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Arif Inayatullah purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.33 per share, with a total value of $293,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,011,194 shares in the company, valued at $22,072,052.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $484,650. 27.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tiptree

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance lines, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

