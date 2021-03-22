M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 52.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,497 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,095,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,603,000 after buying an additional 85,445 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Gray Television by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 377,470 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Gray Television by 167.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 42,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $320,000. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Gray Television from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 35,415 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total transaction of $675,718.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,796.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE GTN opened at $19.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $21.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.31. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. Research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.20%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

