M&T Bank Corp Increases Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Shaw Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SJR opened at $27.09 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Shaw Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.17.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Shaw Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.94%.

Several brokerages have commented on SJR. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $28.50 to $40.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $40.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.06.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

