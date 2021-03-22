Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 7,936.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in DaVita were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the third quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita by 67.4% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America cut shares of DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of DaVita stock opened at $109.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.47. DaVita Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $125.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

About DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

