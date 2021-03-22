Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $131,000 in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,764,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,209,000 after acquiring an additional 22,254 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,229,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 74,077 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 812,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,938,000 after acquiring an additional 25,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 426,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 40,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 290,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 202,400 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock opened at $9.24 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.12. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

