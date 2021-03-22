Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.77.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $10,424,692.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 307,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,620,877.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 16,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.70, for a total transaction of $2,149,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,854,642.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,455 shares of company stock valued at $13,205,994. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DRI opened at $139.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.06 and a 1 year high of $147.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.64. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

