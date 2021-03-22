Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Associated Banc Corp lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 19.0% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period.

NYSE:COLD opened at $37.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 86.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.90.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.34). Americold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Americold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.25.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 28,948 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $1,073,681.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,024.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,626,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

