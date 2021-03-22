Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 208.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,820 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,678,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $447,308,000 after buying an additional 123,447 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,439,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $96,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,198 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,171,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,336,000 after acquiring an additional 576,470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 978,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $65,536,000 after purchasing an additional 37,864 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 458,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,166 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Selective Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $73.73 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.44. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.74. Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.73%.

In related news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $107,712.32. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.