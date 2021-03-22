Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Stock Holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,912 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.28% of Clearwater Paper worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Clearwater Paper by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CLW opened at $38.46 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.93. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $638.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.48.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.08). Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $452.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Paper Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CLW. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Clearwater Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.