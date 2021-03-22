Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 59.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,622 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 11,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $344,280.00. Also, EVP Robert E. Hull sold 11,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $354,857.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,813,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HR opened at $29.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13 and a beta of 0.55. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $125.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.70 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HR. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.30.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

