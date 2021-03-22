Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Stock Position Reduced by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Papa John’s International during the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 506,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,964,000 after purchasing an additional 229,593 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $91.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.65.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.03 and a twelve month high of $110.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.02.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. Sell-side analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Papa John’s International Profile

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

