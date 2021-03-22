Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 513.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,971 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 3rd quarter worth $210,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sapiens International during the 4th quarter worth $234,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $31.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.36. Sapiens International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.18 and a fifty-two week high of $35.85.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.29.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.