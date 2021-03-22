Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 542 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 106,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 223,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the period. 71.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.05.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $19.61 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $495,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 463,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,178,527.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David Ahmadzai sold 10,446 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $204,846.06. Insiders sold a total of 59,446 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,176 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

