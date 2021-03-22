Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,312,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,935 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $56,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.16.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $62.59 on Monday. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $66.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of -107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $635.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

