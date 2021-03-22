Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,180 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Brady were worth $5,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Brady by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,369,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,255,000 after purchasing an additional 303,956 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,204,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,263,000 after acquiring an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brady by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 829,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Brady by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,978,000 after acquiring an additional 63,864 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Brady by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 575,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,376,000 after acquiring an additional 154,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brady from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Brady in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.20.

Shares of Brady stock opened at $55.14 on Monday. Brady Co. has a 1 year low of $35.60 and a 1 year high of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.12.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Brady had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $265.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.71%.

In other Brady news, VP Bentley Curran sold 7,213 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.85, for a total value of $388,420.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,353.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 14,660 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $777,126.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,101.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 83,396 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,112 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Brady Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection and work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

