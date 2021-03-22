Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Sold by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $4,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 257,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,878,000 after acquiring an additional 107,476 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 119,788 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore raised its stake in shares of Ryder System by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 103,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,973,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $28,000. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ryder System stock opened at $73.98 on Monday. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $79.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.75.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

