Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases Shares of 285,839 At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.44% of At Home Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,166,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,411,000 after purchasing an additional 153,182 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,087,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,819,000 after purchasing an additional 286,700 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 586,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 73,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after purchasing an additional 46,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 265,534 shares in the last quarter. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ashley F. Sheetz sold 99,254 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,663.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 107,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,982.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad C. Stauffer sold 26,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $807,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,757 shares of company stock valued at $4,644,476. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HOME stock opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $19.72. At Home Group Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $33.73.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of At Home Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of At Home Group from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. At Home Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.28.

About At Home Group

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

