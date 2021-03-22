Nordea Investment Management AB Buys New Position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 83,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,000. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.07% of Kilroy Realty as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust increased its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kilroy Realty news, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,482,511.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KRC opened at $66.64 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.80.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.30). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Research analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kilroy Realty from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kilroy Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

