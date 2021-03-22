Nordea Investment Management AB Buys 66,225 Shares of XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) by 95.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,225 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in XP were worth $5,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Group LLC raised its stake in shares of XP by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Group LLC now owns 646,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,000 after buying an additional 334,103 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $1,470,000. Point Break Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $10,314,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of XP in the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of XP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on XP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded XP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded XP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. XP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ XP opened at $39.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion and a PE ratio of 79.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.33. XP Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.41 and a 1-year high of $52.94.

About XP

XP Inc operates technology-driven financial services platform that provides financial products and services in Brazil. It provides broker-dealer services for high-net worth customers and institutional clients; product structuring and capital markets services for corporate clients and issuers of fixed income products; advisory services for mass-affluent and institutional clients; and wealth management services for high-net-worth clients.

